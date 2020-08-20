TD13 Could Intensify As It Tracks Toward South Florida

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression Thirteen, which is located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands, is likely to intensify in the coming days as it tracks toward South Florida.

However, Meteorologist Jeff Huffman explains why there is so much uncertainty with that forecast.

"The big question we just can't answer yet, is how much interaction it will have with the islands of Hispaniola and Cuba. A more northerly track would keep the storm over water and likely allow it to become a hurricane. But if it stays on the southern side of the cone, it could weaken quite a bit." Jeff says that based on the current forecast, tropical storm force winds could arrive to portions of South Florida as early as Monday morning. However, he encourages all Floridians to finish their hurricane preparations this weekend due to uncertainties in Tropical Depression Thirteen's forecast.