© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

TD13 Could Intensify As It Tracks Toward South Florida

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 20, 2020 at 12:01 PM EDT
Photo: Florida Storms
Photo: Florida Storms

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression Thirteen, which is located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands, is likely to intensify in the coming days as it tracks toward South Florida.

However, Meteorologist Jeff Huffman explains why there is so much uncertainty with that forecast.
"The big question we just can't answer yet, is how much interaction it will have with the islands of Hispaniola and Cuba. A more northerly track would keep the storm over water and likely allow it to become a hurricane. But if it stays on the southern side of the cone, it could weaken quite a bit." Jeff says that based on the current forecast, tropical storm force winds could arrive to portions of South Florida as early as Monday morning. However, he encourages all Floridians to finish their hurricane preparations this weekend due to uncertainties in Tropical Depression Thirteen's forecast.

Tags
Central Florida NewsstormshurricaneStorms
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details