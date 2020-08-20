© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orange County Department of Health Will Open Testing Site Devoted to Local Public Schools on Monday

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 20, 2020 at 3:35 PM EDT
Photo: Jessica Lewis
Photo: Jessica Lewis

The Orange County Department of Health is working on getting more rapid testing for students ahead of brick-and-mortar schools reopening on Friday.


The rapid coronavirus tests which average about 41 dollars a kit will be from the same vendor who supplies the NBA bubble. 

Orange County Health Department Epidemiology Program Manager Alvina Chu, said in addition, a testing site for schools will open at an undisclosed location on Monday.

"And so this would be for when we get reported cases from schools and there might need to be quarantine or there might need to be some type of screening. We will work with the Orange County Public Schools.”

The health department has about 10,000 rapid tests currently on hand in case of a school outbreak. 

OCPS Board Chair Teresa Jacobs called on more testing to keep students and staff safe from COVID-19 at a press conference yesterday. 

Jacobs said a lack of testing isn't just an Orange County or a Florida problem, it's a national problem.

"But, we need to have our fair share here for our children, for our teachers and for all of their families who are affected by this."

In-person instruction begins tomorrow with mandatory face masks, social distancing and increased cleaning of buses and classrooms.


If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clip at the top of the page. 

Danielle Prieur
