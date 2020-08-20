New Field Of Law Emerges In Response To Pandemic

With the challenges of the pandemic come new legal challenges for businesses, governments and other institutions.

Brick and mortar schools are preparing to reopen. In Orange County- teachers are back on campus Friday for students who opted for face to face learning.

So what are the liabilities for schools if kids- or teachers get sick? What about businesses reopening? Attorney Josephine Balzac, who is an assistant professor in the Department of Social Entrepreneurship at Rollins College, says there’s a whole new field of legal practise emerging-- pandemic law.