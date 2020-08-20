© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
New Field Of Law Emerges In Response To Pandemic

By Matthew Peddie
Published August 20, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
Josephine Balzac. Image: zoom screenshot / WMFE
Josephine Balzac. Image: zoom screenshot / WMFE

With the challenges of the pandemic come new legal challenges for businesses, governments and other institutions. 

Brick and mortar schools are preparing to reopen. In Orange County- teachers are back on campus Friday for students who opted for face to face learning. 

So what are the liabilities for schools if kids- or teachers get sick? What about businesses reopening? Attorney Josephine Balzac, who is an assistant professor in the Department of Social Entrepreneurship at Rollins College, says there’s a whole new field of legal practise emerging-- pandemic law. 

