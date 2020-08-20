© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
More Than 190 Orange County Schools Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 20, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT
Since June 1, more than 190 Orange County Public Schools employees have tested positive for COVID-19. 

The news comes as brick-and-mortar schools reopen Friday.


Leon County Judge Charles Dodson ordered OCPS to release the list of staff member cases as part of a teacher’s union led lawsuit against the state.

The list reveals 192 employees from teachers to custodians became ill with coronavirus between June 1 and August 19. 

In a statement, OCPS said the positivity rate among employees had been 4.2 percent over the two and a half month period. 

Earlier in the week, Superintendent Barbara Jenkins said that it was unrealistic to expect there to be no COVID-19 cases when schools reopen. 

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran ordered schools to restart in-person instruction by the end of August.

OCPS schools will reopen tomorrow with required face masks, social distancing in classrooms and buses and grab-and-go meals in cafeterias.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE.
