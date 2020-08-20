More Than 190 Orange County Schools Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus
Since June 1, more than 190 Orange County Public Schools employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
The news comes as brick-and-mortar schools reopen Friday.
Leon County Judge Charles Dodson ordered OCPS to release the list of staff member cases as part of a teacher’s union led lawsuit against the state.
The list reveals 192 employees from teachers to custodians became ill with coronavirus between June 1 and August 19.
In a statement, OCPS said the positivity rate among employees had been 4.2 percent over the two and a half month period.
Earlier in the week, Superintendent Barbara Jenkins said that it was unrealistic to expect there to be no COVID-19 cases when schools reopen.
Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran ordered schools to restart in-person instruction by the end of August.
OCPS schools will reopen tomorrow with required face masks, social distancing in classrooms and buses and grab-and-go meals in cafeterias.