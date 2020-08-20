© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
More Relief on the Way for Orlando International Airport Vendors

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 20, 2020 at 12:27 PM EDT
Photo: Ken Yam
Photo: Ken Yam

Concessions and rental car companies at Orlando International Airport have until September 4 to apply for supplemental relief to offset lost business.


The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority approved 30 million dollars in relief for airlines, cargo carriers, concessions and rental car companies at the airport in May.

Yesterday, the board decided to continue to defer costs like rent through September and then reduce these fees by 50 percent from October through March of 2021. 

Only vendors that are current on their payments through the end of the month are qualified to apply and applications must be received by September 4. 

In a statement, airport CEO Phil Brown said these actions were meant to, “explore all available options in order to make it through together.”

This relief package could total 47.6 million dollars in aid. 

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE.
