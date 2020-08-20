© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
How The Pandemic Is Impacting Women In The Workforce

By Matthew Peddie
Published August 20, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT
Chabeli Carrazana covers women and the economy for The 19th. Image: zoom screenshot / WMFE
The pandemic has put enormous strain on working families- and the economic impact of the pandemic recession on women has been especially severe. 

Reporter Chabeli Carrazana covers women and the economy for The 19th- a non-partisan, non-profit news organization that focuses on women, politics and policy. The 19th launched this year. 

In her article “America’s First Female Recession”, Carrazana notes that in just three months, women lost a decade of economic advancement. 

Carrazana joins Intersection to explain how the recession is impacting women, and what the future may hold.

