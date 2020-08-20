© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Primary Election Analysis

By Matthew Peddie
Published August 20, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT
Photo: via Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office
Photo: via Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office

Florida’s primary was marked by high turnout- especially in Democratic races, a high proportion of mail in votes, and in Central Florida, a wave of women winning election. 

Amy Mercado won in the race for Orange County property appraiser, ousting Rick Singh, and Monique Worrell defeated a field that included former chief judge Belvin Perry in the race for state attorney in Orange and Osceola County. 

Reporter Scott Powers with floridapolitics.com joins Intersection to discuss what the election results reveal about the campaigns that resonated for voters in some of the high profile races- and what it might mean for November. 

