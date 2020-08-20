© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fact Check: Biden's Address To The DNC, Annotated

By NPR Staff
Published August 20, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT
Gage Skidmore/Flickr; Caroline Amenabar/NPR

Joe Biden is formally accepting the Democratic Party's nomination for president on Thursday at the Democratic National Convention.

NPR reporters are providing analysis and fact checks of the former vice president's remarks below.

The speech caps a week of virtual programming around the 2020 Democratic ticket, including addresses by vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, the Obamas and the Clintons, as well as activists and rising politicians.

Loading...

