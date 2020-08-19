© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Forecasters Are Monitoring Three Tropical Waves in the Atlantic

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 19, 2020 at 3:11 AM EDT
Forecasters are now monitoring three tropical waves over a large portion of the Atlantic Basin, from the central Caribbean Sea to the coast of Africa.

Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne says each has the potential to become at least a depression.
"The system in the Caribbean is the one closest to the U.S. of the three, and it's likely to develop in the northwest Caribbean near the start of the weekend. It's too soon to say whether it might turn into the Gulf, but I encourage interests to occasionally check in on the forecast in the coming days." Ray says the second wave midway between Africa and the Caribbean is likely to be near the eastern Caribbean this weekend. The National Hurricane Center says the third wave near the coast of Africa may develop early next week.

AtlanticCentral Florida NewsstormshurricaneStorms
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
