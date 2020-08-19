© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida virus deaths surpass 10,000 as teachers, state argue

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 19, 2020 at 9:15 AM EDT
Photo: Fusion Medical Animation
Photo: Fusion Medical Animation

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The number of people in Florida confirmed to have died from the new coronavirus has surpassed 10,000 cases.

Florida reported 174 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to at least 10,067. That's the fifth highest death toll in the nation.

Meanwhile, Florida’s largest teacher’s union argued with attorneys for the state of Florida during a hearing over whether schools should reopen during the pandemic.

The Florida Education Association sued state officials to stop brick-and-mortar schools from physically reopening, arguing it is unsafe to do so until the spread of the coronavirus is under control.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details