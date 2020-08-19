© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
DeSantis: Don't Neglect Mental Health During Pandemic

By Amy Green
Published August 19, 2020 at 1:31 PM EDT
Gov. Ron DeSantis. Screenshot: The Florida Channel
Gov. Ron DeSantis. Screenshot: The Florida Channel

Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling on Floridians to take care of their mental health as the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause fear and isolation.

He convened a roundtable Wednesday in Altamonte Springs of physicians and criminal justice leaders to discuss data trends that together define the degree of our isolation.

In Seminole County alone, the numbers of suicides, overdoses and overdose deaths are up. Crime is down, and many believe it is because things like child abuse are going unreported. 

“What would probably have more bang for the buck?," DeSantis asked. "Testing an asymptomatic 22-year-old or putting some of that money toward mental health in schools or fighting some of the substance abuse? And I think probably the latter would have a little bit more bang for the buck. And it doesn’t mean you don’t do all of these things in combination.” 

Also part of the roundtable was First Lady Casey DeSantis, who in May announced a multi-agency initiative on mental health and substance abuse called Hope For Healing Florida. 

Noting that numbers of hospital visits are down, the leaders urged Floridians to seek help when needed. 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
