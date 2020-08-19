Central Florida Primary Results
Find Candidate Information By County Below:
Brevard | Lake | Marion | Orange | Osceola | Seminole | Sumter | Volusia
Brevard County
Representative in Congress, District 8
Bill Posey (REP) (Incumbent)
Learn more about Posey here
Race: County Commission
District 3
John Tobia (REP)
Find the bills he has sponsored in the past here.
His candidate report can be found here.
Race: State Rep, District 52
Thad Altman (REP)
Race: State Rep, District 53
Randy Fine (REP)
Race: School Board
District 3
Jennifer Jenkins Learn more about Jenkins at jenkinsforschoolboard.com.
Her candidate report can be found here.
Race: Republican State Committeewoman
Kim Adkinson Learn more about Adkinson on her Facebook Page.
Race: Republican State Committeman
Michael J. Thomas
For other races in Brevard County and more voter information, visit votebrevard.gov.
Lake County
Race: Representative in Congress, District 15
Scott Franklin (REP)
Race: Republican State Committeewoman
Francheska Sabatini
Learn more about Sabatini on her Facebook Page.
Race: Board of County Commissioners
District 1
Douglas B. Shields Learn more about Shields at shieldsforlake.com.
District 3
Kirby Smith
Learn more about Smith at kirbysmith2020.com.
District 5
Josh Blake Learn more about Blake atlakecountyfl.gov.
Race: School Board Member
District 2
Kristi Burns Learn more about Burns on her Facebook Page.
District 4
Mollie B. Cunningham Learn more about Cunningham at molliecunningham.com.
Betsy Farner Learn more about Farner at votebetsyfarner.com.
For other races in Lake County and more voter information, visit lakevotes.com.
Marion County
Race: Representative in Congress, District 3
Kat Cammack (REP)
Learn more about Kat Cammack here
Race: Representative in Congress District 3
Adam Christensen (DEM)
Learn more about Christensen here
Race: State Senator, District 5
Jennifer Bradley (REP)
Learn more about Bradley here
Race: State Representative District 22
Joe Harding (REP)
Learn more about Harding here
Race: State Representative District 20
Yvonne Hayes Hinson (DEM)
Learn more about Hinson here
Race: State Representative District 23
Cynthia Dela Rosa (DEM)
Learn more about Dela Rosa here
Race: School Board District 1
Allison B. Campbell
Learn more about Campbell here
Lori J. Conrad
Learn more about Conrad here
For other races in Marion County and more voter information, visit votemarion.gov .
Orange County
Race: Sheriff
John Mina
Learn more about Mina at sheriffjohnmina.com.
Race: Representative in Congress, District 7
Leo Valentin (REP)
Learn more about Valentin here
Representative in Congress, District 10
Willie Montague (REP)
Learn more about Montague here
Race: State Rep, District 47
Jeremy Sisson (REP)
Race: Property Appraiser
Amy Mercado
Learn more about Mercado at amymercado.com.
Race: County Commission
District 1
Nicole Wilson
Learn more about Wilson at votenicolewilson.com.
District 3
Mayra Uribe
Learn more about Uribe here
District 5
Emily Bonilla
Learn more about Bonilla here
Race: School Board
District 4
Pam Gould Learn more about Gould here
District 5
Vicki-Elaine Felder Learn more about Felder here
District 6
Karen Castor Dentel Learn more about Dentel here
District 7
Melissa Mitchell Byrd Learn more about Byrd here
For other races in Orange County and more voter information, visit ocfelections.com.
Osceola County
Race: Sheriff
Marco Lopez (DEM)
Learn more about Lopez here
Race: Representative in Congress, District 9
Bill Olson (REP)
Learn more about Olson here
Race: State Rep, District 42
Fred Hawkins (REP)
Race: Clerk of the Court
Kelvin Soto (DEM)
Learn more about Soto here
Race: County Commission District 1
Peggy Choudhry (DEM)
Learn more about Choudhry here
Race: County Commission District 5
Ricky Booth (REP)
Learn more about Booth here
Race: School Board District 2
Julius Melendez (NON)
Learn more about Melendez here
Kerly Santos (NON)
Learn more about Santos here
Race: School Board District 3
Jon Arguello (NON)
Learn more about Arguello here
Race: School Board District 5
Robert Bass (NON)
Learn more about Bass here
For other races in Osceola County and more voter information, visit voteosceola.com.
Seminole County
Race: Tax Collector
J R Kroll (REP)
Learn more about Kroll here
Race: Congressional District 7
Leo Valentin (REP)
Learn more about Valentin here
Race: County Commission, District 1
Bob Dallari (REP)
Learn more about Dallari here
Race: County Commission, District 3
Lee Constantine (REP)
Learn more about Constantine here
Race: County Commission, District 5
Pernell Bush (DEM)
Learn more about Bush here
Race: School Board Member, District 3
Abby Sanchez (NON)
Learn more about Sanchez here
For other races in Seminole County and more voter information, visit voteseminole.org
Sumter County
Race: Sheriff- Universal Primary
Bill Farmer Jr. (REP)
Learn more about Farmer here
For other races in Sumter County and more voter information visit sumterelections.org
Volusia County
Race: Daytona Beach Mayor
Derrick L. Henry, Sr.
Learn more about Henry here
Race: County Council Chair
Jeff Brower (NON)
Learn more about Brower here
Race: County Council District 3
Danny Robins (NON)
Learn more about Robins here
School Board District 2
Anita Burnette (NON)
Learn more about Burnette here
Ida Duncan Wright (NON)
Learn more about Wright here
Congressional District 6
Clinton Curtis (DEM)
Learn more about Curtis here
For other races in Volusia County and more voter information visit volusiaelections.org