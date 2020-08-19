Central Florida Primary Results

Find Candidate Information By County Below:

Brevard | Lake | Marion | Orange | Osceola | Seminole | Sumter | Volusia





Brevard County

Representative in Congress, District 8

Bill Posey (REP) (Incumbent)

Learn more about Posey here

Race: County Commission

District 3

John Tobia (REP)

Find the bills he has sponsored in the past here.

His candidate report can be found here.

Race: State Rep, District 52

Thad Altman (REP)

Race: State Rep, District 53

Randy Fine (REP)

Race: School Board

District 3

Jennifer Jenkins Learn more about Jenkins at jenkinsforschoolboard.com.

Her candidate report can be found here.

Race: Republican State Committeewoman

Kim Adkinson Learn more about Adkinson on her Facebook Page.

Race: Republican State Committeman

Michael J. Thomas

For other races in Brevard County and more voter information, visit votebrevard.gov.

Lake County

Race: Representative in Congress, District 15

Scott Franklin (REP)

Race: Republican State Committeewoman

Francheska Sabatini

Learn more about Sabatini on her Facebook Page.

Race: Board of County Commissioners

District 1

Douglas B. Shields Learn more about Shields at shieldsforlake.com.

District 3

Kirby Smith

Learn more about Smith at kirbysmith2020.com.

District 5

Josh Blake Learn more about Blake atlakecountyfl.gov.

Race: School Board Member

District 2

Kristi Burns Learn more about Burns on her Facebook Page.

District 4

Mollie B. Cunningham Learn more about Cunningham at molliecunningham.com.

Betsy Farner Learn more about Farner at votebetsyfarner.com.

For other races in Lake County and more voter information, visit lakevotes.com.

Marion County

Race: Representative in Congress, District 3

Kat Cammack (REP)

Learn more about Kat Cammack here

Race: Representative in Congress District 3

Adam Christensen (DEM)

Learn more about Christensen here

Race: State Senator, District 5

Jennifer Bradley (REP)

Learn more about Bradley here

Race: State Representative District 22

Joe Harding (REP)

Learn more about Harding here

Race: State Representative District 20

Yvonne Hayes Hinson (DEM)

Learn more about Hinson here

Race: State Representative District 23

Cynthia Dela Rosa (DEM)

Learn more about Dela Rosa here

Race: School Board District 1

Allison B. Campbell

Learn more about Campbell here

Lori J. Conrad

Learn more about Conrad here

For other races in Marion County and more voter information, visit votemarion.gov .

Orange County

Race: Sheriff

John Mina

Learn more about Mina at sheriffjohnmina.com.

Race: Representative in Congress, District 7

Leo Valentin (REP)

Learn more about Valentin here

Representative in Congress, District 10

Willie Montague (REP)

Learn more about Montague here

Race: State Rep, District 47

Jeremy Sisson (REP)

Race: Property Appraiser

Amy Mercado

Learn more about Mercado at amymercado.com.

Race: County Commission

District 1

Nicole Wilson

Learn more about Wilson at votenicolewilson.com.

District 3

Mayra Uribe

Learn more about Uribe here

District 5

Emily Bonilla

Learn more about Bonilla here

Race: School Board

District 4

Pam Gould Learn more about Gould here

District 5

Vicki-Elaine Felder Learn more about Felder here

District 6

Karen Castor Dentel Learn more about Dentel here

District 7

Melissa Mitchell Byrd Learn more about Byrd here

For other races in Orange County and more voter information, visit ocfelections.com.

Osceola County

Race: Sheriff

Marco Lopez (DEM)

Learn more about Lopez here

Race: Representative in Congress, District 9

Bill Olson (REP)

Learn more about Olson here

Race: State Rep, District 42

Fred Hawkins (REP)

Race: Clerk of the Court

Kelvin Soto (DEM)

Learn more about Soto here

Race: County Commission District 1

Peggy Choudhry (DEM)

Learn more about Choudhry here

Race: County Commission District 5

Ricky Booth (REP)

Learn more about Booth here

Race: School Board District 2

Julius Melendez (NON)

Learn more about Melendez here

Kerly Santos (NON)

Learn more about Santos here

Race: School Board District 3

Jon Arguello (NON)

Learn more about Arguello here

Race: School Board District 5

Robert Bass (NON)

Learn more about Bass here

For other races in Osceola County and more voter information, visit voteosceola.com.

Seminole County

Race: Tax Collector

J R Kroll (REP)

Learn more about Kroll here

Race: Congressional District 7

Leo Valentin (REP)

Learn more about Valentin here

Race: County Commission, District 1

Bob Dallari (REP)

Learn more about Dallari here

Race: County Commission, District 3

Lee Constantine (REP)

Learn more about Constantine here

Race: County Commission, District 5

Pernell Bush (DEM)

Learn more about Bush here

Race: School Board Member, District 3

Abby Sanchez (NON)

Learn more about Sanchez here

For other races in Seminole County and more voter information, visit voteseminole.org

Sumter County

Race: Sheriff- Universal Primary

Bill Farmer Jr. (REP)

Learn more about Farmer here

For other races in Sumter County and more voter information visit sumterelections.org

Volusia County

Race: Daytona Beach Mayor

Derrick L. Henry, Sr.

Learn more about Henry here

Race: County Council Chair

Jeff Brower (NON)

Learn more about Brower here

Race: County Council District 3

Danny Robins (NON)

Learn more about Robins here

School Board District 2

Anita Burnette (NON)

Learn more about Burnette here

Ida Duncan Wright (NON)

Learn more about Wright here

Congressional District 6

Clinton Curtis (DEM)

Learn more about Curtis here

For other races in Volusia County and more voter information visit volusiaelections.org