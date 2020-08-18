© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Big Business Of SpaceX & The Discovery Of A Tiny Black Hole

By Brendan Byrne
Published August 18, 2020 at 2:35 PM EDT
SpaceX's Starship prototype goes on a hop at the company's test facility in Boca Chica, Texas. Photo: SpaceX
SpaceX's Starship prototype goes on a hop at the company's test facility in Boca Chica, Texas. Photo: SpaceX

It’s been a busy year for the private space company SpaceX -- from launching and landing two NASA astronauts in its Crew Dragon Capsule, to the deployment of hundreds of tiny satellites to blanket the globe with internet access. Now, SpaceX is pushing ahead with development of its Starship spacecraft, with ambitious plans to send humans to the moon and Mars.

Michael Sheetz is a reporter at CNBC, tracking news from the space beat, and keeping a watchful eye on the private space sector. We’ll speak with Sheetz about the business of SpaceX and how the company’s internet plans are fueling its Martian ambitions.

Then, is it a bird, a plane, a tiny black hole or a neutron star? One of those things was discovered by gravitational wave observations -- and our panel of expert scientists from UCF are here to break down the latest findings in our universe.

Tags
SpaceAre We There Yet
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details