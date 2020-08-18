© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

SpaceX Launch Sets Reusability Record

By Brendan Byrne
Published August 18, 2020 at 10:23 AM EDT
SpaceX's 11th Starlink launch lifts off from Cape Canaveral. Photo: SpaceX / YouTube
SpaceX's 11th Starlink launch lifts off from Cape Canaveral. Photo: SpaceX / YouTube

SpaceX successfully launched another batch of its Starlink internet satellites Tuesday from Cape Canaveral setting a new reusability record for the private space company.

A Falcon 9 rocket launched 58 SpaceX Starlink satellites and 3 earth imaging satellites for private company Planet Labs. SpaceX plans to use the constellation of satellites to provide high-speed internet access worldwide. A beta test of the system is already underway although the company plans to launch thousands more of these satellites.

In an effort to lower the cost of launches, SpaceX reuses some of its rocket parts. Tuesday's Starlink launch marks the sixth time SpaceX has used the first stage booster for a mission, the most uses of a SpaceX booster. Shortly after launching, it landed on a barge out in the Atlantic ocean once more.

The nose cone was also recycled from a launch back in January. Once again, the private space company recovered the two halves called fairings shortly after liftoff. A pair of boats equipped with large nets were able to recover the fairings. One boat caught the fairing in a net, the other scooped it out of the Atlantic ocean.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpace
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details