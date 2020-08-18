Damage Reported in DeLand After Possible Tornado

The National Weather Service is investigating a possible tornado that caused flooding and property damage in DeLand Tuesday afternoon.





The Volusia County Sheriff’s office reported extensive damage in North DeLand around the Pine St. area.

Photos on the sheriff’s Twitter page show houses with their roofs missing and snapped trees. Deputies went door to door checking on people after the storm. The sheriff’s office said there are no reports of injury or loss of life.





Red Cross disaster workers were setting up Tuesday night in the parking lot of the DeLand Lowes on International Speedway Boulevard, with food, water and tarps. Displaced residents were asked to bring proof of residency.

Emergency officials are reminding residents not to touch or try to move downed power lines.

A National Weather Service team will survey the damage Wednesday.



