On Its 6th Mission, SpaceX Booster Launching More Starlink Satellites

By Brendan Byrne
Published August 17, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT
SpaceX launches a batch of Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Photo: SpaceX
SpaceX is set to launch another batch of its internet satellites Tuesday morning from Cape Canaveral. The launch window opens at 10:31 a.m. EST and so far weather remains favorable.

A Falcon 9 rocket will launch another 60 Starlink satellites into space, adding to the hundreds already in orbit. Three additional earth-imaging satellites for private company Planet Labs will also hitch a ride into space.

SpaceX plans to use the constellation of satellites to provide high-speed internet access worldwide. A beta test of the system is already underway, although the company plans to launch thousands more of these satellites.

The company routinely lands the Falcon 9 booster and reuses it, lowering the cost of launches. This will be the booster’s 6th launch -- it previously launched two communications satellites and three batches of Starlink satellites.

SpaceX will attempt to land the booster once again on a barge in the Atlantic ocean.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
