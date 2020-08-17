On Its 6th Mission, SpaceX Booster Launching More Starlink Satellites

SpaceX is set to launch another batch of its internet satellites Tuesday morning from Cape Canaveral. The launch window opens at 10:31 a.m. EST and so far weather remains favorable.





A Falcon 9 rocket will launch another 60 Starlink satellites into space, adding to the hundreds already in orbit. Three additional earth-imaging satellites for private company Planet Labs will also hitch a ride into space.

SpaceX plans to use the constellation of satellites to provide high-speed internet access worldwide. A beta test of the system is already underway, although the company plans to launch thousands more of these satellites.

The company routinely lands the Falcon 9 booster and reuses it, lowering the cost of launches. This will be the booster’s 6th launch -- it previously launched two communications satellites and three batches of Starlink satellites.

SpaceX will attempt to land the booster once again on a barge in the Atlantic ocean.