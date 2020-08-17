How do I know if my mail-in ballot ever got there?

Mail-in ballots were still pouring in by the thousands Monday ahead of Tuesday's primary election.

And more voters are choosing to vote by mail. In Orange County, for instance, it accounts for 73 percent of ballots cast before election day. In Sumter County, it's 65 percent.

In Florida, your typical mail-in ballot won't count if the postal service can’t deliver it by 7 p.m. on election day.

So how can you know if your ballot made it? And what can you do if it hasn't?

First, each county lets you check online to see if your ballot was received. Here are the pages:



Let's say your ballot has NOT been received? Can you still vote in person?

Yes.

Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays says poll workers will see that you were sent a ballot that hasn't come back yet.

"They will void the mail ballot," he said. "And you can then get your regular ballot, go ahead and vote it, and put into the tabulation machine right there at the precinct."

The county's electronic poll book makes sure you can't vote more than once.