Florida Tourism Industry Suffered Through 2nd Quarter

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 17, 2020 at 10:22 AM EDT
Photo: Allison Varney

Like many other industries, tourism has been hard-hit by the coronavirus. 

Florida’s tourism industry suffered a more than 60 percent estimated drop during the second quarter. International travel was down more than 90 percent.
Visitors widely avoided a state that became known around the world as a hotspot for COVID-19. According to numbers posted by Visit Florida, the state’s tourism marketing agency, the outlook remains dim following the nearly 20 million visitor drop from April through June. The agency cites ongoing negative perceptions of Florida’s handling of COVID-19, plus international travel bans, and double-digit unemployment – especially in the hospitality industry. Visit Florida has set aside $13 million to market toward a tourism rebound. The initial emphasis will be to get Floridians to explore other parts of the state and to attract people from nearby states.

