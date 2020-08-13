© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Tropical Storm Josephine forms; no warnings in effect

By WMFE Staff
Published August 13, 2020 at 7:14 AM EDT
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Josephine has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, making it the earliest “J-named” storm in a record-setting hurricane season.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami on Thursday morning said Josephine was located 975 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

It was moving west-northwest with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

Josephine was the earliest tenth Atlantic named storm on record, breaking the previous record of Jose, which formed Aug. 22, 2005. Only Hanna and Isaias have developed into hurricanes so far this year.

