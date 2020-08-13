© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida's new jobless claims drop the most of any state

By WMFE Staff
Published August 13, 2020 at 6:04 AM EDT
Photo: Josh Appel
Photo: Josh Appel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Federal labor figures released Thursday show Florida led the nation in a drop in the number of new jobless claims filed last week compared to the previous week.

Some 55,106 Floridians filed for unemployment benefits last week, a decline of 23,180 claims from the previous week, the biggest drop of any state.

The new claims were still historically high. By comparison, at the same time in August 2019, there were 5,978 new jobless claims.

Nationally, the number of laid-off workers applying for unemployment aid fell below 1 million last week for the first time since the pandemic intensified five months ago.

Tags
Central Florida News
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details