Biden's VP Pick, Trump Campaign Rolls Through Kissimmee & Florida's Primary Election

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced his pick for running mate this week: California Sen. Kamala Harris, ending months of speculation over a list that included Orlando congresswoman Val Demings.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s campaign kicked off a bus tour in Kissimmee on Monday, and Florida’s primary election is just around the corner.

Joining Intersection to discuss the 2020 election season hitting high gear are former Democratic state lawmaker Dick Batchelor and attorney and Republican political analyst Tico Perez.