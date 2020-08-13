© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Biden's VP Pick, Trump Campaign Rolls Through Kissimmee & Florida's Primary Election

By Matthew Peddie
Published August 13, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT
Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Kissimmee on Monday to hear Eric Trump and other campaign surrogates speak. Voters along the I4 Corridor could play a key role in deciding the election in November. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced his pick for running mate this week: California Sen. Kamala Harris, ending months of speculation over a list that included Orlando congresswoman Val Demings. 

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s campaign kicked off a bus tour in Kissimmee on Monday, and Florida’s primary election is just around the corner. 

Joining Intersection to discuss the 2020 election season hitting high gear are former Democratic state lawmaker Dick Batchelor and attorney and Republican political analyst Tico Perez.

