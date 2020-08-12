Medical Advisory Committee Advises Orange Schools On Reopening

A newly-appointed medical advisory committee is advising the Orange County school board on how to reopen brick-and-mortar schools safely next week.

The school board voted Tuesday night to expand the committee’s responsibilities to include advising on when to open or close schools.

The 11-member committee is composed of representatives from some of Central Florida’s highest-profile hospitals, including AdventHealth, Nemours and Orlando Health.

The committee is charged with advising the school board on best practices for operating schools safely during the coronavirus pandemic.

The school board has expressed strong reluctance to reopen brick-and-mortar schools. The district faces multiple lawsuits aimed at keeping schools closed.

The board members called for the committee to help address one of the most confusing aspects of a state emergency order requiring all brick-and-mortar schools to reopen fully.

The order gives districts the option to not reopen on the advice of state or local health officials. But the order fails to specify which local health officials have that authority.

Orange County Public Schools began its new academic year Monday, with all students learning virtually at home.

Some 30% of students and teachers have indicated a preference for face-to-face learning when brick-and-mortar schools reopen August 21st.

The committee's next meeting is Wednesday at 7 p.m. The district is the fourth-largest in Florida, serving some 215,000 students.



Medical Advisory Committee members

Akinyemi Ajayi Pediatric Pulmonologist, Children’s Lung, Asthma, and Sleep Specialists

Adriana Cadilla Infectious Disease, Nemours

Brian A. Harris Behavioral Developmental Pediatrician, Orlando Health

Vincent Hsu Epidemiologist and Infection Prevention, AdventHealth

Omayra Mansfield Chief Medical Officer, AdventHealth Apopka/Winter Garden

Michael Muszynski Professor Emeritus Clinical Sciences, Florida State University

Annete Nielsen Pediatrician, Tree House Pediatrics

George Ralls Chief Medical Officer, Orlando Health

Darcy Ravndal Nurse Practitioner, Edgewater High School

Mercedes Rodriguez, OCPS Medical Consultant Physician Advisor & Liaison – retired, HCA/Osceola Regional Medical Center

Regan Schwartz Chief of Emergency Medicine, AdventHealth