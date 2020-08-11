© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Money offered for information on former ‘Tiger King’ star husband

By WMFE Staff
Published August 11, 2020 at 5:53 AM EDT
Photo: Blake Meyer
Photo: Blake Meyer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The family of a Florida man who disappeared in 1997 and who appeared on the hit TV series “Tiger King,” has hired a lawyer and is offering $100,000 in exchange for information to help solve the case.

Attorney John Phillips held a news conference Monday and announced the investigation into Don Lewis’ disappearance.

He also said that on behalf of the Lewis family, he’s filed a lawsuit against Lewis’ second wife Carole Baskin in an attempt to depose her and get her to speak on the record.

He and the family have also paid for Tampa-area billboards asking for information in the case. Baskin is the owner of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida.

Tiger KingCarole BaskinCentral Florida News
