Kathryn Nesbitt breaks ground as MLS is Back final referee

By WMFE Staff
Published August 11, 2020 at 4:59 AM EDT
Photo: Jutta Kamp
Photo: Jutta Kamp

When the Portland Timbers play Orlando City in the MLS is Back tournament championship on Tuesday night, assistant referee Kathryn Nesbitt will become the first woman to work a Major League Soccer title game.

Nesbitt and Felisha Mariscal are the only two women among more than 40 officials that have been sequestered — just like the teams — in Florida for the month-long tournament.

The final is no chance assignment for Nesbitt. She’s earned her way there having officiated in some 60 MLS matches since her first in 2015.

