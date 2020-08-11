Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Orlando Releases Bilingual Voter Guide Ahead of Elections

The guide can be found online at HispanicVoteCFL.com or VotoHispanoCFL.com.





First-time voters can use the online guide to learn about how different political parties and elections work and get help registering to vote.

Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President Gaby Ortigoni says this information is key to voter engagement.

“Sometimes the Hispanic voter doesn’t participate not because they’re not interested, it’s because they don’t know the process. And when we come here not only do we have to learn a new culture, a new language, but on top of that now we have to learn a new electoral process.”

A special section outlines every candidate on the ballot in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties from Congressional to local races.

Ortigoni says the pandemic and the global collapse have mobilized the community to register to vote like never before.

“People are more interested, more than ever, they're very interested in the process. They see firsthand how important it is to understand who is in office and to elect the people that we feel, or we think, are gonna be the ones who are gonna be representing each one of us the best.”

Ortigoni says more than 2 million Latinos are registered to vote in Florida and could decide important elections along the I-4 corridor.

The guide is available in both English and Spanish.



