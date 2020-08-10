© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Vote-By-Mail Ballots Must Be Sent By Tuesday

By Talia Blake
Published August 10, 2020 at 8:36 AM EDT
ballot-final

Statewide in-person early voting is underway in Florida, as the state grapples with the coronavirus pandemic. Election supervisors recommend voters get ballots in the mail by Tuesday.

On Saturday, more than 40-thousand people cast ballots in person ahead in Florida of the August 18th primary. Vote-by-mail ballots cast have already exceeded the 2016 primary with another 10 days for people to return them.

However, to ensure that ballots are received by the deadline of the 18th, residents need to account for mail delivery time, which means ballots should be mailed off no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, August 11. 

Of the more than 200 thousand Orange County residents that requested vote-by-mail ballots, more than 68-thousand ballots have been mailed in. 

For more information visit, theFlorida Division of election website or your county's supervisor of elections website.

