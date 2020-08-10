© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
SeaWorld Reports Second-Quarter Loss of 131 Million

By WMFE Staff
Published August 10, 2020 at 3:26 AM EDT
Photo: NeONBRAND @neonbrand

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $131 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.68. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.08 per share. The theme park operator posted revenue of $18 million in the period. SeaWorld shares have declined 47% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 47% in the last 12 months.

coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealthSea World
