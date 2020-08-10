© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Potential Tropical Development in Central Atlantic This Week

By WMFE Staff
Published August 10, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT
Photo: Florida Storms
Photo: Florida Storms

The tropics have been quiet since Hurricane Isaias moved up the East Coast a week ago, but Meteorologist Dr. Athena Masson says a new tropical wave may develop this week in the central Atlantic.
"We're referring to this wave as Invest 95, and it could become the season's next tropical depression or storm by midweek. However, it's still over fifteen hundred miles from the Lesser Antilles, and long range conditions are highly questionable as to whether it will maintain its intensity as it approaches the Caribbean later this week. So for now, it's not a threat." If Invest 95 becomes a tropical storm, it would acquire the name Josephine and likely break a record for the earliest "J" storm to form.

Tags
Central Florida Newsstormshurricanetropical stormStorms
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details