Disney Theme Parks in Orlando Will Close Early Starting in September

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 10, 2020 at 9:48 AM EDT
Photo: Patricia Ferreira
Photo: Patricia Ferreira

The changes take effect September 8.  

Disney posted the new operating hours for Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom on their website this weekend.

Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios will close an hour earlier, while Epcot will close two hours earlier. Animal Kingdom will be most affected by the changes, opening an hour later and closing an hour earlier.

The company announced a 5 billion dollar loss in the third quarter on an earnings call last week. The theme parks alone took a 2 billion dollar hit.

The Orlando parks reopened in July after being closed in mid-March at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Health and safety precautions in place include limited attendance, mandatory face masks and health screenings, and social distancing in lines for rides.

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party was canceled in June due to a surge in new cases and deaths.

Here are the new hours if you're planning a trip with your family:

  • Magic Kingdom: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

  • Epcot: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

  • Hollywood Studios: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

  • Animal Kingdom: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

coronavirus Central Florida News Disney theme parks Health
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
