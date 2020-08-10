© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Congressman Soto Hopes Former Vice President Biden Picks Rep. Demings as His Running Mate

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 10, 2020 at 9:04 AM EDT
US. Rep. Val Demings speaks to reporters at the First Baptist Church in Orlando about her role in the upcoming impeachment trial. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Demings is said to be one of the top contenders for the position.

Congressman Darren Soto said he hopes Rep. Val Demings will be picked as former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate. 

Soto said he knows that California Sen. Kamala Harris and Obama national security advisor Susan Rice are also in the running. 

“I think any of those three amazing African American female leaders would be amazing running mates for the vice president.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/13002_DEMS_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Biden is expected to formally announce his pick for vice president this week. 

At the same conference, Soto called President Donald Trump’s executive orders this weekend that extended coronavirus relief and deferred payroll taxes unconstitutional. 

He said funds are allocated by the Congress and the real solution is negotiating a bipartisan deal to help Floridians struggling during the pandemic. 

The problem, he argued, is there is no time table set out in the orders and they rely on state instead of federal dollars to help fill the gaps. 

“Because our states don’t have that money. They’re hoping the federal government will step up so we can keep our firefighters, our cops, our nurses, and our teachers on the job. And so all this does is cause confusion.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/13003_DEMS_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called on negotiations to resume this week on Capitol Hill in a letter Sunday.  

If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.

coronavirusCentral Florida NewsVal Demingsjoe biden2020 election
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
