© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

"Space Dads'" Splashdown Heralds New Era In Space Exploration

By Matthew Peddie
Published August 7, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT
NASA astronauts Bob Behnken, left, and Doug Hurley, are pictured having just entered the International Space Station on May 31, 2020, shortly after arriving aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. Photo: NASA
NASA astronauts Bob Behnken, left, and Doug Hurley, are pictured having just entered the International Space Station on May 31, 2020, shortly after arriving aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. Photo: NASA

Amid the grim headlines over the last few months- one bright spot has been the SpaceX Crew Dragon mission. 

Last weekend the spacecraft splashed down off the coast of Florida with astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on board, enthralling spectators online- and in person. Some of those spectators on their boats got a bit too close.

The mission marks a triumphant return to human space launches from the US. 

WKMG digital journalist and space reporter Emilee Speck and WMFE space reporter Brendan Byrne joined Intersection to talk more about the mission and the commercial crew program.

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersectionSpaceXSpacecrew dragon
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details