Mental Health is Especially Important This School Year: Here's How to Cultivate Emotional Well-Being in Your Child

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 7, 2020 at 3:10 PM EDT
olivia-bauso

As children go back to school, some experts are warning of a mental health tsunami. 


Children who are experiencing distress might be sleepless, weepy, have stomach or breathing problems or a decreased interest in activities. 

Rollins College Psychology Professor Sharon Carnahan says the key to mitigating some of these symptoms is to practice new behaviors children might need to use in school. 

And she says if children are staying at home, set up and stick to a daily routine. 

“So that meals happen at regular times, bed times happen at regular times, and there’s time to turn off all the electronics and go run around the house and that you have a predictable daily routine at home.”

She says parents can also encourage social activities like writing letters and making phone or Zoom calls with friends or sharing a family meal.

“Unbelievable, but just sitting down and having dinner with your family and no electronics every single night provides resilience against stress and difficulty. So, the family dinner is a great resource.”

Carnahan says if parents notice a prolonged change in their child’s behavior they should consult their pediatrician. 

If you or someone you know is suicidal, contact the Suicide National Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.


Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
