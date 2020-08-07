© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Goodwill Opens its Doors to Central Florida Teachers, Parents Shopping for a School Year Unlike Any Other

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 7, 2020 at 2:44 PM EDT
Photo: Becca McHaffie
Photo: Becca McHaffie

Central Florida businesses are hoping the tax-free holiday on school supplies and clothing that began Friday gets shoppers back in stores this weekend.


The tax holiday which runs through Sunday applies to school supplies that are 15 dollars or less and clothing and footwear that are 60 dollars and under.  

Kim Praniewicz is the Vice President of Marketing and Mission Advancement at Goodwill Industries of Central Florida. 

“We’ve seen a delay in school shopping compared to years past. With the uncertainty of the start of the school year: is it going to be virtual, is it going to be in classroom, is it going to be a combination? So I believe parents were waiting.”

Praniewicz said they finally started to see things pick-up today.

And she says as many parents are having to prepare their children for two educational settings this year, they'll spend one hundred dollars more on average.

“In some cases, folks are having to prepare for two places their children are being schooled. So, in school as well as at home.”

Praniewicz says most families spend about 700 dollars every year on school shopping.

Goodwill stores are open again after they closed in mid-March at the start of the pandemic.

If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clip at the top of the page.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsretailShopping
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details