BLM mural defaced, OPD seeks driver of white Charger

By Joe Byrnes
Published August 7, 2020 at 8:07 AM EDT
Orlando police say a white Dodge Charger caused circular skid marks on the "Black Lives Matter" mural on Rosalind Avenue early Friday morning. Images: OPD
Orlando police are looking for the driver who they say defaced the city's "Black Lives Matter" street mural near Lake Eola early Friday morning.

Police say the driver made big looping skid marks on the mural. The city has already pressure-washed and repainted parts of it.

The car involved was a newer model white Dodge Charger with dark tint and a sunroof, according to police.

The red, black and green letters on Rosalind Avenue had previously been defaced with graffiti shortly after they were painted in late June.

Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years.
