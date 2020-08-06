© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Parents, Need Help With Teaching From Home? Check Out This Resource

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 6, 2020 at 1:10 PM EDT
Photo: Caroline Hernandez
Photo: Caroline Hernandez

The University of Central Florida is offering a new hotline for parents and teachers who are struggling with the transition to virtual learning.


The University of Central Florida has opened up a Parents as Teachers Hotline for families experiencing challenges transitioning to virtual learning this fall. 

College of Community Innovation and Education Dean Pamela Sissi Carroll says parents can call or email the service with K-12 subject area-related questions.

“So, if I’m a parent and if I have a question about an algebra problem for instance. I can call in and I may speak with someone who says, 'well I’m not an algebra expert, but I’ll send it to someone who is'. And she’ll call you back within 24 hours.”

Carroll says parents can also ask to be connected with a specialist in special education and behavioral health.

“We also have experts in counselor education who will be able to address questions about behavior, motivation, those kinds of things that are probably in terms of what I’ve heard and read and talked to with my colleagues across the nation, the concerns that are probably foremost on parents’ minds especially for their younger children.”

The service is free. All requests for help will be responded to within 24 hours except those made after 5 p.m. on Fridays.

Call 407-823-0687 or email parentsteachccie@ucf.edu to be connected with this service.


Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
