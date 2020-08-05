© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
US cruises are off through October after infections overseas

By WMFE Staff
Published August 5, 2020 at 11:22 AM EDT
With new coronavirus clusters sprouting aboard ships overseas, the U.S. cruise industry is extending its suspension of operations through October.

A no-sail order for U.S. waters initially issued by the Centers for Disease Control in March has been extended through Sept. 30. The CLIA has extended its travel suspension twice.

A Norwegian cruise line halted all trips and apologized Monday after a coronavirus outbreak aboard one vessel infected at least 5 passengers and 36 crew.

Health authorities fear the ship may have spread the virus to dozens of towns and villages along the west coast of Norway. Positive coronavirus tests have also been reported this week on cruise ships in Italy and Tahiti.

