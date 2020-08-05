© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida tops 500K virus cases as testing resumes after storm

By WMFE Staff
Published August 5, 2020 at 10:21 AM EDT
Photo: CDC @cdc
Photo: CDC @cdc

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — State officials say Florida has surpassed 500,000 coronavirus cases as testing ramps up following a temporary shutdown of some sites because of Tropical Storm Isaias.

A long line of cars waited outside Hark Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Wednesday morning for a coronavirus testing site to reopen.

Florida reported 225 new virus deaths Wednesday, bringing its seven-day average in daily reported deaths to a high of 185, behind Texas with 197.

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,409 new coronavirus cases Wednesday.

coronavirusCentral Florida News
