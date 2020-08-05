© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Five high schoolers, including Lake Worth student, named National Student Poets

By WMFE Staff
Published August 5, 2020 at 6:02 AM EDT
Photo: Allie

NEW YORK (AP) — Five high school juniors, residing everywhere from Lake Worth, Florida to Saratoga, California, have been named National Student Poets.

The program was launched in 2011, with winners contributing to community programs and poetry events and performing their work everywhere from the Lincoln Center to the White House.

This year’s poets are Isabella Ramirez, from Lake Worth; Ethan Wang, from Katy, Texas; Manasi Garg, from Saratoga; Madelyn Dietz, from St. Paul, Minn.; and Anthony Wiles, from Sewickley, Pennsylvania.

Judges included former U.S. poet laureate Juan Felipe Herrera and fellow poets Edward Hirsch, Danez Smith and Arthur Sye.

