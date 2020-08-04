© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Trump encourages mail voting in key battleground Florida

By WMFE Staff
Published August 4, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT
Photo: Element5 Digital
Photo: Element5 Digital

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is encouraging voters in the critical swing state of Florida to vote by mail following months of criticizing the practice.

His comments follow large Democratic gains in the state when it comes to signing up to vote by mail.

Democrats currently have about 1.9 million Floridians signed up to vote by mail this November, almost 600,000 more than the Republicans’ 1.3 million.

In 2016, both sides had about 1.3 million signed up before the general election. Trump himself voted by mail in the Florida primary earlier this year.

Central Florida Newsearly votingPresident Donald Trump
