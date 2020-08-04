Tampa teenager accused in Twitter hack pleads not guilty

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teen identified as the mastermind of a scheme that gained control of Twitter accounts of politicians, celebrities and technology moguls has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of fraud.

Seventeen-year-old Graham Clark is accused of using the hijacked Twitter accounts to scam people around the world out of more than $100,000 in Bitcoin.

He faces numerous charges including 17 counts of communications fraud and 11 counts of fraudulent use of personal information.

Clark was arrested Friday and entered the not-guilty pleas Tuesday. He remains in jail with bond set at $725,000. A bond hearing is set for Wednesday.