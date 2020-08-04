© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Isaias downgraded to tropical storm over eastern North Carolina

By WMFE Staff
Published August 4, 2020 at 4:18 AM EDT
Photo: Shashank Sahay
Photo: Shashank Sahay

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Hurricane Isaias has been downgraded to a tropical storm again after making landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, according to an official with the National Hurricane Center.

Robbie Berg, a hurricane specialist with the National Hurricane Center, told The Associated Press, “Now that the center has moved further inland into east North Carolina, the winds are now coming back down, so it has been downgraded back to a tropical storm."

Ocean Isle Beach Mayor Debbie Smith told WECT-TV that the storm set off flooding and sparked five home fires.

Duke Energy reported hundreds of thousands of power outages as heavy rains and winds battered areas including Wrightsville, Kure, and Carolina beaches in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Tags
IsaiasTropical Storm IsaiasHurricane IsaiasCentral Florida NewsStorms
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details