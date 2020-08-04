Florida: coronavirus hospitalizations down, deaths up

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida's coronavirus hospitalizations are down, but deaths are up.

According to Florida Department of Health statistics released Tuesday, the number of people being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals statewide continued a nearly two-week downward trajectory, with 7,797 patients, down from 7,991 the day before and more than 9,500 about two weeks ago.

Whether the trend holds will depend on fresh results from testing centers that have reopened following Tropical Storm Isaias.

Florida also reported 245 new deaths Tuesday, bringing its seven-day average to 184. That's Florida's highest rate yet. And Florida's total caseload is just shy of 500,000.