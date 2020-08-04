© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Health officials: 4 new Dengue fever cases in Florida Keys

By WMFE Staff
Published August 4, 2020 at 5:26 AM EDT
Photo: Kelly Sikkema
Photo: Kelly Sikkema

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Health officials in the Florida Keys say they've confirmed four new cases of Dengue fever.

That brings the total number of cases reported this year in Monroe County to 26.

In a statement, the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County said there are indications the mosquito-borne infections were acquired locally.

The four people have received medical treatment and are expected to make full recoveries. Most of the Dengue fever cases have been reported in a two-mile area of Key Largo.

It's the first outbreak of Dengue in the Keys in a decade.

Tags
dengueCentral Florida Newsdengue fever
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details