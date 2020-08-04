© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: Economic Modeling Shows Reopening Schools Will Raise COVID-19 Infections

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published August 4, 2020 at 7:31 AM EDT
Hank Fishkind. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind is not an epidemiologist, but the statistical and mathematical models he uses in his work are similar.

Fishkind tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that he has run the numbers on a full reopening of brick-and-mortar schools…and he is sounding the alarm about what he found.

He says reopenings will inevitably result in much higher infections rates this fall and winter with negative consequences for students, faculty and the economy.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
