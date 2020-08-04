© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Clermont police investigate noose found outside Black doctor's clinic

By Joe Byrnes
Published August 4, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT
A noose was found hanging in a bush outside the Painalgia Relief Center in Clermont on Monday morning. Photo: CPD
Employees at a pain management clinic owned by a Black doctor in Clermont found a noose hanging in a bush outside the office Monday morning.

Clermont police are trying to find out who’s behind the symbol of racist violence and hatred.

Police Chief Charles Broadway says officers are working with state and federal law enforcement.

The chief expressed "disappointment and disgust over this apparent hate crime."

Dr. Daniel Saint-Elie said he has operated the Painalgia Relief Center in Clermont for three years and has never experienced anything like this.

"I never thought coming here that this is something that I would ever experience, nor anybody else for that matter," he said. "You know, I wouldn't wish that on my worst enemy. So it's an understatement that we've been under shock, yes."

Police are asking anyone who knows about the noose or may have video evidence to call the Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. They're especially looking for video or photo evidence.

