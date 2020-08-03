© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Millennials and younger are new US majority

By WMFE Staff
Published August 3, 2020 at 6:54 AM EDT
Photo: Simon Maage
Photo: Simon Maage

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Sorry, boomers. Millennials and their younger siblings and kids now make up a majority of the U.S. population.

A new analysis by the Brookings Institution shows that 50.7% of U.S. residents were under age 40, as of July 2019.

The analysis of population estimates released this summer by the U.S. Census Bureau shows that the combined millennial, Generation Z, and younger generations numbered 166 million people.

The combined Generation X, baby boomer, and older cohorts represented 162 million U.S. residents.

Millennials typically are defined as being born between 1981 and 1996. Baby boomers were born between 1946 and 1964.

