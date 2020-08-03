© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
As Some Evictions Begin Again, Orange County is Setting Up An Assistance Program for Renters

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 3, 2020 at 3:02 PM EDT
Photo: Orange County YouTube
Photo: Orange County YouTube

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says the county is in the process of setting up an eviction diversion program.


Demings said plans for the program will be presented to the Board of County Commissioners on August 11. 

He said it will use CARES Act money to help tenants to pay for full or partial rent.

“But the goal is to create the opportunity for residents who may not be able to pay current or past rent payments to have the ability to pay either all or a portion of that.”

He said some evictions have already begun in the county as the governor’s latest extension of the moratorium only applies to renters who were adversely impacted by the pandemic. 

“We will use CARES Act dollars to assist our residents, Orange County residents with that, and hopefully avert the potential that filing of the eviction would occur so we want to divert that.”

Demings said the county will work closely with the courts, Orange County Bar Association, Legal Aid Society, and landlords to set up the program.

The statewide moratorium is in effect through September 1.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
