Analysis: Early returns say so far, so good for NBA bubble

By WMFE Staff
Published August 3, 2020 at 4:21 AM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — So far, so good. The NBA’s bubble remains intact.

The extraordinary health protocols put into place to try and save this season seem to be working.

The mission shared by coaches and players to use their platform and continue the conversation about racial injustice is off to a strong start.

Close games were a constant in the first four days, the stats are eye-catching and some are arguing that the game is only going to get better from here.

