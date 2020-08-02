© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida reports 62 new coronavirus deaths, 7,104 cases on Sunday

By WMFE Staff
Published August 2, 2020 at 8:15 AM EDT
Photo: CDC @cdc
Photo: CDC @cdc

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — More than 7,100 new cases of the coronavirus were reported Sunday in Florida, but deaths attributed to the disease were down at 62.

The coronavirus deaths reported by the state Department of Health compared to numbers as high as 257 late last week.

The reported deaths do not necessarily reflect the exact day in which the person died.

Florida has now recorded 487,132 coronavirus cases and 7,206 deaths since the onset of the pandemic, according to the health department. Over 3.7 million coronavirus tests have been performed in Florida.

