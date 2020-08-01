Hurricane Isaias Could Bring Tropical Storm Conditions to Florida by Saturday Afternoon

Hurricane Isaias is over the northern Andros Island in the Bahamas with top winds of 80 mph as of the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.





Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne says some of the first bands will move over South Florida later Saturday afternoon.

"Occasional gusts to near tropical storm force are likely late this afternoon with a few bands moving into Miami-Dade and Broward counties. A greater chance of tropical storm force winds are expected overnight into Palm Beach County. The strongest winds are likely to be right along the coast. Choppy seas and rip currents are expected to continue." Ray says occasional tropical storm conditions are likely to continue during the day Sunday, particularly in coastal Broward and Palm Beach counties. Hurricane Warnings continue from Boca Raton northward, and Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the remainder of Broward and Miami-Dade counties. He says conditions should improve Sunday night.